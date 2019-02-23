Shelter Me: Morris Animal Refuge

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --The Morris Animal Refuge is breaking out the big top for their biggest fundraiser of the year.
"This is our 22nd annual Fur Ball this year, it's going to take place on March 30th," says Emmy Homan, Development Assistant at Morris Animal Refuge.
A night at the carnival is the theme.
"We have sword swallowers, we have magicians, we're also going to have some fun carnival games," says Homan.
It's an evening of entertainment, food and a highly anticipated silent auction.
"There's a Sundance movie experience, there's some really cool artwork that is up for auction, a doggy photo shoot, all types of fun stuff," Homan says.
Of course, all proceeds from the event directly benefit Morris.
"To help us continue our goal of helping any animals in need to find their forever homes," says Homan.
Geebee is a 10-year-old Chihuahua Dachsund mix.
Unfortunately, Geebee's family couldn't keep her due to financial reasons.
"She was surrendered along with her outfit collection," says Homan.
Turns out, Geebee is a bit of a fashionista.
"So the adopter for Geebee also will get a ton of really adorable dog sweaters that this little girl just loves to wear," Homan says.
Romeo and Mannie are a bonded pair. Romeo is a three-year-old Chihuahua mix, and Mannie is a four-year-old Terrier mix.
They were surrendered together and are attached at the hip. The doggy duo will have you bonding in no time.
"They're both super sweet, Mannie is definitely the more outgoing one, but Romeo is super great for just cuddling up in your lap," says Homan.
To learn more, visit the Morris Animal Refuge website.
