Shelter Me: Mums and Mutts

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Coming up on October 13 is the Annual Mums and Mutts Fall Festival.
"Mummers in Philadelphia are wonderful. They do a parade every New Year's Day. What people don't know is year round they're actually doing a lot of community service. Including helping rescue animals with Mums and Mutts," says President of Mums and Mutts, Megan Mcfarland.
The event will feature rescues and shelters from the area, including Morris Animal Refuge.
"We're so excited to be a part of that. We're hoping we get a beautiful day, and we're able to get out there and get some of our animals exposure, raise a litle money and have fun," says Development Assistant at Morris Animal Refuge, Emmy Homan.
In addition to the puppies, kittens, and dogs available for adoption, there's going to be lots of games and prizes.
"And a doggy costume contest, which really is the highlight of the day," says Mcfarland.
And of course, string bands.
"When your dog is all dressed up, and you hear the Mummers music it's just perfect," Mcfarland says.
The money raised is allocated to the participating shelters and will help animals like Shelby.
"Shelby is a three-year-old hound, lab mix. She came to us from Louisiana, up to us with eight pups," says Homan.
All of those puppies have since been adopted, and now momma needs a new home.
"She is just a wonderful dog. Needs a little training, but is so sweet," says Homan.
Elijah is a three-month-old lab-hound mix who came from Georgia with his eight siblings, but now only he and his sister are left.
"They are very energetic, playful pups. And you know their puppies, so they need the training and they need the love, and they need the care," Homan says.
Ten-year-old Clara has been at the shelter for a while.
Clara is FIV positive, which means she has a weaker immune system.
"She needs extra medication and regular wellness visits, but that's basically what any animal really should get," says Homan.
Most importantly, it doesn't hold her down.
"She's a really great cat. Really sweet, she just needs a home where she can be the only cat," Homan says.
For more, visit the Mums and Mutts website.
