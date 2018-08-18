Shelter Me: One Love Animal Rescue

CAMDEN COUNTY (WPVI) --Inmates at the Camden County Correctional Facility in New Jersey are making their time count.
"We found that we had inmates that were able to train dogs for comfort dogs," says Jonathan Young, Camden County Freeholder and Liason to the Correctional Facility.
"They take us out of everyday monotony, just walking them feels good," says Anthony Renzulli.
It's an extension of the Friends for Vets program, spearheaded by Above and Beyond Dog Training, One Love Animal Rescue and Animal Orphanage.
"They live with the inmates. Twelve inmates, four to five dogs, they stay here for 12-16 weeks. When they leave they get adopted by their veteran, and go on to be a companion dog or continue training to be a service dog," says Marissa Corbett, owner of Above and Beyond Dog Training.
The officials say the program not only benefits the vets and the dogs, but the inmates as well.
"This is really transforming them as well. They're getting that unconditional love that they need," says Young. Adding, "It's a win-win for everybody who's involved in it."
Cuddles is an owner surrender from South Carolina who has learned her basic commands.
"She's a very calm, sweet girl. She really asks for nothing more than to be by your side," says Beth Lucas, One Love Animal Rescue Foster.
Roux is a four-month-old Lab Catahoula mix, and is part of a life-saving transport from a veterinary office in Louisiana.
"He does require training, and if you have the time and resources available to give him a good home, that would be great," says Lucas.
Gumbo came from that same life-saving transport.
"If you're interested in a four-month-old puppy, and have time and resources then he'll be available," Lucas says.
For more, visit the One Love Animal Rescue website.
If you have a shelter story you'd like us to share, post a picture and some details on one of our social pages. Be sure to use the hashtag 6abc Shelter Me.
