Pets & Animals

Shelter Me: Paws + Dirty Dogs Contest

By Bethany Owings
In this week's episode of Shelter Me, David Murphy spotlights Ollie the dog from PAWS. Ollie was featured in the Dirty Dogs Contest for a chance to win a cash grant to help shelter animals.

A little bit of love can go a long way!

Paws | Paws Instagram | Paws Facebook

Old CIty Adoption Center
100 N. 2nd Street (at Arch), Philadelphia, PA 19106

Northeast Adoption Center & Low-cost Clinic

1810 Grant Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19115

Spay Neuter and Wellness Clinic
2900 Grays Ferry Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsold city (philadelphia)northeast philadelphiafyi phillyshelter me
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hurricane Dorian track poses major threat to Florida, now Category 4: LIVE RADAR
1 killed in triple shooting in city's Feltonville section
9-year-old-boy shot while playing basketball in Kingsessing
Suspect dead in police-involved shooting in Wilmington
Made In America to kick off on the Ben Franklin Parkway
1 woman killed, another critical after shooting in Southwest Philadelphia
Man shot and killed in West Philadelphia
Show More
Beachgoers enjoy the long holiday weekend
Actress Valerie Harper dies at 80, family says
Pennsylvania Task Force 1 deploys to south Florida ahead of Dorian
Police investigating report cat was beaten to death by children
Child and adult injured after a burst of gunfire in Chester
More TOP STORIES News