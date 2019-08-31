In this week's episode of Shelter Me, David Murphy spotlights Ollie the dog from PAWS. Ollie was featured in the Dirty Dogs Contest for a chance to win a cash grant to help shelter animals.
A little bit of love can go a long way!
Paws | Paws Instagram | Paws Facebook
Old CIty Adoption Center
100 N. 2nd Street (at Arch), Philadelphia, PA 19106
Northeast Adoption Center & Low-cost Clinic
1810 Grant Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19115
Spay Neuter and Wellness Clinic
2900 Grays Ferry Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Shelter Me: Paws + Dirty Dogs Contest
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More