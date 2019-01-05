SHELTER ME

Shelter Me: PAWS

Shelter Me: PAWS. David Murphy reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on January 5, 2019.

By
2018 was the best year ever for PAWS -- the city's largest rescue partner.

"This year we rescued more than 3,000 cats and more than 400 dogs," says Ame Wiltzius, Manager at PAWS Old City Adoption City.

Sales of the rescue's 2019 Class Calendar will help PAWS do even more. All proceeds go towards saving lives.

Secret Tuna was found at ACCT Philly, the city shelter.

"Somebody just left him in a box there. He's been ill with a couple of various shelter illnesses," says Wiltzius.

PAWS nursed him back to health and now he's ready to find his forever home.

Rita is a long-term resident at PAWS.

"She's a really sweet girl as you can see, she has the softest fur and all she wants is to be petted," Wiltzius says. "She's on a special diet for her urinary health, but that's it."

She's about three-years-old, and was found as a stray.

"She'll make someone very, very happy," says Wiltzius.

Ethel Mae was found outside the PAWS clinic on a rainy day.

"She's maybe 80-percent blind, but she doesn't let it bother her," Wiltzius says.

Ethel Mae loves to play, especially with her squeaky toys.

"Hearing them is probably extra exciting for her," says Wiltzius.

For more, visit the PAWS website.
If you have a shelter story you'd like us to share, post a picture and some details on one of our social pages. Be sure to use the hashtag 6abc Shelter Me.

