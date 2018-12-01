SHELTER ME

Shelter Me: Pennsylvania SPCA. Katherine Scott reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on December 1, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The Pennsylvania SPCA is partnering with the Trestle Inn at North 11th Street in Philadelphia for the 2018 Pittie Party - Holiday Edition.

"It's $20 a ticket, which gets you two free Tito drinks, and you can make a holiday ornament for your pet," says Gillian Kocher, Director of Public Relations for the Pennsylvania SPCA.

And for every dog that finds their forever home at the party, the PSPCA pledges to fill their spot with a pitbull currently sheltered at ACCT Philly.

"You can come out and support the Pennsylvania SPCA and have fun and you know, celebrate the holiday season," Kocher says.

Bean is a two-year-old mix breed dog who hails from another shelter that was too full, now he's looking to jingle all the way to a new home.

Dora is a five-year-old pitty mix who was rescued by the Humane Law Enforcement team.

"She was shut down and scared when she first got here, but our behavior team has worked really well with her, so we want to make sure she gets into the best home," says Kocher.

Freckle Jack is a four-year-old pitty mix who is super duper sweet.

Freckle Jack, nicknamed Freckle J, was also rescued by the Humane Law Enforcement team from one of the outer counties.

"He was a little shut down when he first got here, kind of shy, but he's been visiting us in the offices a lot and has really opened up, so now we're hoping to get him home for the holidays," Kocher says.

For more, visit the Pennsylvania SPCA website.
If you have a shelter story you'd like us to share, post a picture and some details on one of our social pages. Be sure to use the hashtag 6abc Shelter Me.

