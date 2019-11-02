Shelter Me

Philadoptables releases its 2020 Hunks for Hounds calendar

As 2019 comes to a close, it's time to start shopping for 2020 calendars.

In this week's Shelter Me, Katie Katro takes a peek inside the Philadoptables Hunks and Hounds calendar, now on sale now via their Website . Join us as we get a fun behind-the-scenes look with some of the Hunks featured in the calendar.

The calendar features volunteer models, rescues dogs, and was photographed at the artistic venue Warehouse on Watts in Philly. All proceeds benefit the non-profit organization and its life-saving missions.

Philadoptables| Facebook
Check out our exclusive look at the 2019 calendar here.
