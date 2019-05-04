FYI Philly

Shelter Me: Purrfect Paws Rescue

Shelter Me: Purrfect Paws Rescue. Watch the report from David Murphy on Action News at 9 a.m. on May 4, 2019.

By Bethany Owings
It's a Philadelphia state of mind. Singer-Songwriter Billy Joel is coming to town to the Citizens Bank Park on May 24.

And Purrfect Paws has the hook up! Enter their raffle today for a chance to win two VIP Family and Friends seats, while supporting the rescue at the same time!

Purrfect Paws Rescue
Raffle for Billy Joel Tickets - Enter by May 18th! | Enter the Raffle for Billy Joel Tickets
