Every day, the Humane Law Enforcement arm of the Pennsylvania SPCA hits the streets to protect animals. In this week's Shelter Me, Gina Gannon takes us for a ride-along with one of their officers for a look behind the curtain.On Saturday, Nov. 2, the Pennsylvania SPCA will host its annual Bark & Whine benefit, a gala to celebrate protecting Pennsylvania's animals. The event will move to a new location in 2019, 2300 Arena, and will feature an open bar, dinner and dancing all while celebrating fellow animal advocates.Adoptable dogs and cats will also join in the fun, meeting and greeting attendees throughout the event.350 E Erie Ave, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania