SHELTER ME

Shelter Me: Ross Mill Farm

EMBED </>More Videos

Shelter Me: Ross Mill Farm. Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on November 3, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Pig Yoga is the newest trend to hit Yoga Hive Philly in East Passyunk.

"It's such a great mind-body connection. The animals love it just as much as the people do," says Gina Durante, Co-Owner of Yoga Hive Philly.

"Pig yoga just sounds amazing, you can work out, you can get some experience, burn some calories and also play with piglets. What's not to like about that," says Danielle Levine.

"I thought it was a new experience to focus on balancing while piglets were licking my toes, but it was all certainly cute and really fun," Meryl Abrams says.

You can check Yoga Hive Philly's website for upcoming classes and events.

"To be able to bring awareness to these amazing rescues is also very rewarding," says Co-Owner Heather Bonato.

Susan Magidson is the owner of Ross Mill Farm and the President of Pig Placement Network -- where all these piglets come from.

"What we do is rescue, rehabilitate and re-home the pigs that are in our care," says Magidson.

She's passionate about educating the public on the misconceptions of baby pigs.

"I want to be sure people are aware that there are no teacup pigs. That there's a myth about having these little baby pigs and that they'll stay real small, and that's not true," Magidson says.

The swines from the yoga session are all up for adoption. There's four boys, Hudson, Kipling, Atticus and Cruz, and two girls, Odessa and Queenie.

Good news -- they don't require much care and make great companions.

"They're kind of a lazy animal, they do a lot of sleeping. They need to be fed twice a day," says Magidson.

And you can train them to go outside!

For more, visit the Ross Mill Farm website.

If you have a shelter story you'd like us to share, post a picture and some details on one of our social pages. Be sure to use the hashtag 6abc Shelter Me.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsShelter Meanimalsdogscatskittens
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHELTER ME
FYI Philly: Fall flavors in full swing
Shelter Me: Philadoptables
Shelter Me: Wags
Shelter Me: Forgotten Friend Reptile Sanctuary
More Shelter Me
PETS & ANIMALS
New warning goes up about Spotted Lanternfly in Pennsylvania
400 pound bear shows up on Pa. man's home security video
Future service dogs: Help name these puppies!
Shelter Me: Philadoptables
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Overnight storm leaves path of destruction across the area
AccuWeather: Windy And Chilly
Hate-filled letter left outside woman's home in Tacony
Woman dead in house blaze in Havertown
Police: 3 dead, including shooter, at Florida yoga studio
Officials: Fourth case of the measles confirmed in New Jersey
Double shooting leaves 1 dead, another critical in Strawberry Mansion
Crews rescue man who jumped into Delaware River to try and escape police
Show More
1 hurt in house fire in Mayfair
Several people hurt in 2-vehicle crash in Chester County
New treatment is helping kids overcome peanut allergies
Search for missing teen in Wilmington
Army veteran and his 3 children get new home in Delco
More News