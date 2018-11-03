Shelter Me: Ross Mill Farm

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Pig Yoga is the newest trend to hit Yoga Hive Philly in East Passyunk.
"It's such a great mind-body connection. The animals love it just as much as the people do," says Gina Durante, Co-Owner of Yoga Hive Philly.
"Pig yoga just sounds amazing, you can work out, you can get some experience, burn some calories and also play with piglets. What's not to like about that," says Danielle Levine.
"I thought it was a new experience to focus on balancing while piglets were licking my toes, but it was all certainly cute and really fun," Meryl Abrams says.
You can check Yoga Hive Philly's website for upcoming classes and events.
"To be able to bring awareness to these amazing rescues is also very rewarding," says Co-Owner Heather Bonato.
Susan Magidson is the owner of Ross Mill Farm and the President of Pig Placement Network -- where all these piglets come from.
"What we do is rescue, rehabilitate and re-home the pigs that are in our care," says Magidson.
She's passionate about educating the public on the misconceptions of baby pigs.
"I want to be sure people are aware that there are no teacup pigs. That there's a myth about having these little baby pigs and that they'll stay real small, and that's not true," Magidson says.
The swines from the yoga session are all up for adoption. There's four boys, Hudson, Kipling, Atticus and Cruz, and two girls, Odessa and Queenie.
Good news -- they don't require much care and make great companions.
"They're kind of a lazy animal, they do a lot of sleeping. They need to be fed twice a day," says Magidson.
And you can train them to go outside!
For more, visit the Ross Mill Farm website.
If you have a shelter story you'd like us to share, post a picture and some details on one of our social pages. Be sure to use the hashtag 6abc Shelter Me.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps