Shelter Me: South Jersey Horse Rescue

The South Jersey Horse Rescue is teaming up with regional equine rescues to help get the Safe Act passed - which will stop the sale and transport of horses for human consumption in the U.S. David Murphy highlights their efforts in this week's Shelter Me.5745 Pleasant Mill Road, Weekstown, NJ 08215