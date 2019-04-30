Shelter Me: South Jersey Horse Rescue

The South Jersey Horse Rescue is teaming up with regional equine rescues to help get the Safe Act passed - which will stop the sale and transport of horses for human consumption in the U.S. David Murphy highlights their efforts in this week's Shelter Me.
