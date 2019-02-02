SHELTER ME

The Barking Lot is the newest feature at the Philly Home and Garden Show this year.

"You can come out to the home show, look at great things for your home, and of course support animal welfare too," says Gillian Kocher, Director of Public Relations at the Pennsylvania SPCA.

Local vendors have all sorts of goodies on display, like crafted biscuits!

"Like Brewscuit, who actually makes dog treats out of the spent hops of beer," says Kocher.

And merchandise that will leave your pet strutting in style.

"There's Dig and Bark who have some cute apparel, and Fox and Feline is there, and they do cat toys," Kocher says.

The best part?

"All of the vendors who are taking part in Barking Lot will donate at least 10-percent back to the Pennsylvania SPCA, because what is a home without a pet," says Kocher.

Take six-month-old Apple, a pittie mix.

"She actually was a guest at the home show this weekend, she greeted visitors at the booths," Kocher says.

Apple was surrendered by her owner, along with her two brothers.

"For whatever reason, her owner couldn't take care of her anymore," says Kocher.

Pinky is another pittie mix, pulled from the city shelter.

"Once you get her out she's just a super sweet pup," Kocher says.

Pup pup is also a pittie mix who loves her toys.

She was recently rescued by the SPCA law enforcement team and would make a great only pet.

"She happens to be my favorite dog in the shelter," says Kocher.

For more, visit the PSPCA website.

If you have a shelter story you'd like us to share, post a picture and some details on one of our social pages. Be sure to use the hashtag 6abc Shelter Me.

