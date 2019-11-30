Pets & Animals

Shelter Me: The cowboy cat wrangler

Related topics:
pets & animalsphiladelphiaanimal rescueshelter meanimals
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Girl getting off bus shot dead in Philadelphia: Police
AccuWeather Alert: Winter Weather Advisory for parts of the region
18,000-year-old frozen puppy leaves scientists baffled
Merry Clickmas! Black Friday online sales hit record $7.4B
Starbucks fires employee who gave officer cup with 'PIG' printed on the label
Man critical after being shot 4 times in Brewerytown
Show More
Monster black hole that is so big it 'should not even exist' was discovered
DNA test helps Philly woman find sister after two decades
Residents on alert after black bear spotted near Villanova
Costco's website crashes on Thanksgiving, experts estimate up to $11M in losses
Cyber Monday 2019 deals shopping guide
More TOP STORIES News