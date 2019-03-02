Shelter Me: The Schuylkill Center Wildlife Clinic

UPPER ROXBOROUGH (WPVI) --The Schuylkill Center's Wildlife Clinic cut a vine to celebrate the clinic's reopening.
Rebecca Michelin, a native of Canada, is the new director in charge.
Located on 340 acres of woods in Upper Roxborough, the clinic has been helping the region's wildlife for three decades, tending to 4,000 animals a year.
"We take care of their pain, take care of the wounds, we feed them, house them properly and make sure they're getting the appropriate care," says Michelin.
Right now, they have an opossum who came in a couple of days ago.
"She's just having a nice little nap in her oxygen chamber there," says Michelin.
She appears to have been attacked by a dog and suffered serious wounds to the face.
"She was definitely critical when she first came in. So, the progress she's shown in the last couple of days is really encouraging," Michelin says.
They're also housing two small owls recovering from head trauma.
"One is a Sal West Owl who flew into a building, and the other is an Eastern Screen Owl that has been hit by a car. Something as simple as providing a cardboard box for them to hide in makes them feel a lot calmer," says Michelin.
The clinic has about seven rooms for rehabilitation.
"We have several doves, pigeons and a downy woodpecker. Almost all of them have come in from window strikes," Michelin says.
A lot of times they just need a couple days recovering.
To learn more, visit the Schuylkill Center website.
