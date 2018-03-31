PETS & ANIMALS

Shelter Me: Tri-State Basset Hound Rescue

Shelter Me: Tri-State Basset Hound Rescue. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on March 31, 2018.

The Tri-State Basset Hound Rescue is a foster-based group dedicated to the breed.

"They're goofy, they're comical, they're smart, sometimes lazy. They're just great family dogs," says Valerie Mazzei, President of Tri-State Basset Hound Rescue.

One of their biggest fundraisers is coming up, the 20th Annual BoardWaddle in Ocean City, New Jersey is set for April 14.

"Some dress up, some don't. It's quite a sight to see that many dogs walking for a cause," says Mazzei.

This year, they are going for a Guinness World Record to have the most Basset Hounds participate in a walk.

"Every year, we have between 500 and 600 hounds that actually get to waddle down the street," Mazzei says.

And they walk right into your heart.

Birdie is five-years-old and spent most of her life cooped in a cage having babies.

"She's looking for a quiet home with other dogs," says Mazzei.

Eight-year-old Daisy was found as a stray in Alabama.

"When they found her she had been shot five times with a BB gun and had a broken femur," says Julia Ellis, Secretary of Tri-State Basset Hounds Rescue.

Tri-State helped Daisy get the medical care she needed.

Six-year-old Buddy is a Beagle Hound - a mix between a Basset and a Beagle.

"He has a little bit of a Beagle bark, he likes to, you know, chase squirrels. Very sweet, just wants a forever home," says Amy Allen, Vice President of Tri-State Basset Hounds Rescue.

And then there's Baloo, he's 12-years-old and came all the way from Alabama. The sweet old boy wasn't in very good shape and spent some time being neglected, but now he's all up to date on his medical needs and is looking for the perfect place to retire.

If you're interested in any of the animals featured in this report, you can visit the Tri-State Basset Hound Rescue website.

And, if you'd like us to share your shelter success stories, post a picture to the FYI Philly Facebook page using #6abcshelterme and tell us where you adopted your pet and how much they mean to you.
We'll be featuring your stories on upcoming Shelter Me segments.
