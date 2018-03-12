SHELTER ME

A visit to Puppy Bowl contestant Morris Animal Refuge

We show some puppies from the Puppy Bowl. (WPVI)

The Morris Animal Refuge in Philadelphia was drafted to play in this year's Puppy Bowl on Animal Planet.
Morris Animal Refuge | Facebook
1242 Lombard St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
