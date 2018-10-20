Shelter Me: Wags

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --The main mission of Wags is to help animals left homeless after natural disasters.
"Wags was formed actually after Hurricane Katrina to help with the dogs," says Susan Snyder, Adoption Coordinator and volunteer at Wags.
The rescue is run by volunteers from Bucks and Montgomery Counties. They pull animals from shelters in the south that are overcrowded, even when Mother Nature is being nice.
Isaac, Sandy and Matthew are three puppies who were transported from North Carolina right after Hurricane Florence made landfall.
"There was eight of them, and I have three more at home," says Eileen Fuhrmeister, a volunteer and foster at Wags.
The 10-week-old pit hound mixes are named after monster storms.
Molly Talpit is a three-year-old beagle hound mix who was found on the side of the road on a four-lane highway.
"She is from one of our sister groups down south," says foster Beth Green.
Then there is Boll Weevil, who is affectionately nicknamed Snaggletooth.
"He has resting bad boy face as you can see. He's got an underbite that kind of always makes him look angry, but he's not," Susan Snyder says.
The eight-year-old dachshund mix is a graduate of the rescue's inmate training program, known as Camp Chester.
"He just wants to sit on your lap, lay by your side. You know, he's that kind of guy," says Snyder.
For more, visit the Wags Rescue website.
