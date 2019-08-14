animal news

Shivering kangaroo feels the effects of winter in Australia

TOLMIE, Victoria -- An Australian woman captured footage of a shivering kangaroo standing in the snow in her family's garden in Tolmie, Victoria.

A cold front was hitting the region and the poor, chilly creature just looked miserable.

VIDEO: Seal smothers diver with affection in playful underwater encounter

Joanne Arrowsmith told Storyful her family had recently moved to a new home and they had "seen this large kangaroo relaxing" on their property in "the previous few weeks."

As snowfalls hit around their new home on Aug. 10, they saw the "resident kangaroo not enjoying the snow as much as we were."

"We spent time watching him through the window filming him but felt so sorry for him as he shivered. We ended up moving away in the hope that he would feel safer and move himself into some sheltered area," she said.

Arrowsmith said the family will now "plan for a shelter and hay for future winters" to help out the local wildlife.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswinter stormwild animalsaustraliawintersnowanimal newsu.s. & worldanimals
ANIMAL NEWS
Jogger films scary encounter with bear in Canada
Flipping shark amazes boaters
Dog miraculously survives jump from highway overpass
Boy has incredibly close encounter with humpback whale
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lightning sets beach umbrella shed on fire in Ocean City
2008 with a twist: Hamels returns as rival, Manuel begins new role
Scratch-off worth $3M sold at Philly water ice shop
Stocks fall sharply after bond market warns of recession
3-year-old sells lemonade, buys supplies for moms in need
Police seek car in relation to paintball shootings
Man dies after competing in taco eating contest
Show More
Fisherman reels in massive 90.6-pound fish off Cape May
Dangerous algae detected in Berks County lake
Police locate former Phila. NAACP treasurer who was reported missing
Facebook confirms it listens to chats on Messenger app
Person of interest in Pa. murders possibly spotted in Fla.
More TOP STORIES News