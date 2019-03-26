Pets & Animals

Show dog awaiting flight goes missing at Atlanta airport

EMBED <>More Videos

A Dutch man says his show dog went missing at Atlanta's airport while waiting to board a flight to Amsterdam.

ATLANTA -- A Dutch man says his show dog went missing at Atlanta's airport while waiting to board a flight to Amsterdam.

Floris van Essen tells news outlets that the American Staffordshire terrier named Gale was in a crate and had gone through security with another dog about three hours before their flight was to leave. The dogs had been heading home after being shown in the U.S.

About 10 minutes before boarding, the dog's handlers were told that when workers went to load the dog's crate, they discovered it was empty.

WGCL-TV reports that KLM Royal Dutch Airlines said in a statement that the dog broke out of its cage and went missing Saturday. The airline said it is working with Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to find the dog.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsairport newsdogairlineu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Officials order 'emergency removal' of children from Glen Mills Schools
3 Philadelphia dental practices shut down, patients urged to get tested
Father of Sandy Hook victim takes own life inside town hall
Man charged with bar employee's murder in Germantown
Pa. treatment firm accused of exploiting addicts, insurers
Police seek car in connection to West Philly road rage homicide
Community raises over $3,000 for suspended Verizon worker who saved cat
Show More
Michael Avenatti charged with extortion, bank and wire fraud
Philadelphia attorney returns to work 3 weeks after being shot
Infant dies following home circumcision in Italy
German family to give $11M after hearing extent of Nazi past
50 years after divorce woman sues ex for child support
More TOP STORIES News