Show dog that went missing at Atlanta airport found, reunited with owner

A Dutch man says his show dog went missing at Atlanta's airport while waiting to board a flight to Amsterdam.

ATLANTA -- A show dog that went missing at Atlanta's airport while waiting to board a flight to Amsterdam has been found.

The Atlanta Airport tweeted Tuesday that the dog, named Gale, and owner, Floris van Essen, had been reunited.

The tweet showed a photo of the reunion.

It wasn't immediately clear where the American Staffordshire terrier had been or where she was found.

The owner said Gale was in a crate and had gone through security with another dog about three hours before their flight was to leave. The dogs had been heading home after being shown in the U.S.

About 10 minutes before boarding, the dog's handlers were told that when workers went to load the dog's crate, they discovered it was empty.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
