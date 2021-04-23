Sloth bear cub first day out for media

philadelphia zoo

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This footage shows Keematee as a cub just a year and a half ago.

She has already grown to her full size and is exploring the habitat at Philadelphia Zoo with her mom Kayla.

But it's always fun to look back at baby pictures, isn't it? Keematee was born on December 11, 2019. Guests didn't have too many opportunities to see here when she was a cub because the zoo was closed due to the pandemic.

Now you'll find her in Bear Country climbing and playing in the yard with her mom.
