HOUSTON, Texas (WPVI) -- Startling video shows what a guest found in an Airbnb's bathroom toilet.
The video shared to 6abc sister station ABC13 shows what the person says was a four-foot-long snake.
Animal control was called out to the home, according to the viewer who sent in the video. It's unknown how the snake slithered its way into the toilet.
Airbnb responded to the video by sending ABC13 a statement.
"With nearly two million guests checking in to Airbnb listings every night, negative incidents are incredibly rare. We've completely refunded the guest, provided an additional rebooking coupon towards their next stay, and apologize for this unusual experience."
Snake found in toilet at Houston area Airbnb
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More