Pets & Animals

Snake slithers into washing machine, smells 'like Downy' after going through cycle

EMBED <>More Videos

A boy and his beloved snake have been reunited after it escaped from its home and slithered into a neighbor's washing machine

EVANSTON, Ill. -- A 12-year-old boy and his beloved snake have been reunited after it escaped from its home and slithered into a washing machine a few houses down.

Sanela Kamencic told WMAQ-TV she was "totally creeped out" when she found Penelope--a neighbor's pet corn snake--in her washing machine.

Somehow, Penelope survived a spin in the wash cycle and came out smelling like Downy.

RELATED: Gutsy granny pulls snakes from barbecue grill

After her wild ride, Police Officer Pedro Carrasco and Animal Control Warden Jason Pound, who were called to the house to help, took the snake to Chicago Exotics Animal Hospital for a checkup. Pound said the snake "smelled like Downy" after surviving the wash cycle.

Hospital staff confirmed to ABC11 that the snake was alright and was returned to her owner.

"It was cranky, smelled like detergent, but is perfectly fine."

The hospital posted about the incident to its Facebook page saying, "We always love a happy ending. Snake and young man were reunited."




RELATED: VIDEO: Snake bites man in face at friend's door


EMBED More News Videos

Doorbell video captured a snake jumping out and biting a man in the face as he approached his friend's front door in Oklahoma.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsillinoisbuzzworthyanimalsnake
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body of man, 70, found in plastic storage bin in Frankford
Party City to close 45 stores amid helium shortage
NJ woman accused of cyber trolling people across the world
20-year-old man struck by car, slammed against building
Anti-abortion rally planned after Sims' video
Delaware's Dogfish Head acquired by Sam Adams
Show More
Man accused of killing model Christina Kraft guilty on all charges
Dad Vail Regatta kicks off Friday on the Schuylkill
AccuWeather: Warmer, More Humid Today With PM T'Storms
Good Samaritan fires shot at would-be burglar
Black bears fight in front of man's New Jersey home
More TOP STORIES News