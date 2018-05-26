Solebury Township police search for owner of runaway goats

The Solebury Township Police are asking the public if they know of anyone who may be missing some goats.The police department took to Facebook Saturday afternoon to post a picture of the five goats.The caption to the photo read, "Random question of the day: Is anyone missing five goats?""These five goats were found going door to door this morning looking for extra food and doing quality assurance of people's lawns and shrubbery," they add.If anyone knows who the goats may belong to they are asked to contact the Solebury Township Police Department at 215-348-7400.------