Pets & Animals

South Carolina woman attacked by alligator while walking dog

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) -- A South Carolina woman is recovering after being bitten by an alligator near her home in Hilton Head Island.

South Carolina Department of Natural Resources spokesman David Lucas tells news outlets that it happened in the Sun City retirement community on Monday night.

Lucas says a 68-year-old woman was walking her dog about 10 p.m. near her house, which is also near several ponds. He says the 8-to-9-foot-long (2.4-to-2.7-meter-long) gator bit the woman on the wrist and leg. She was treated at the scene and later transported to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah, Georgia.

The dog ran way during the attack and was not harmed.

An alligator control agent was called in and the gator was captured and euthanized.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalssouth carolinadogalligator
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
15 apps parents should know about
Crash involving mail truck creates delays on Schuylkill Expressway
Fisherman reels in massive 90.6-pound fish off Cape May
Police: Car chase after robbery ends in crash in Cobbs Creek
Wahlburgers closing Northern Liberties location, company says
Texas wedding crasher wanted for stealing couples' gifts
2008 with a twist: Hamels returns as rival, Manuel begins new role
Show More
Couple opens country's first black-owned nonprofit cancer center
AccuWeather: Very humid, scattered showers and a storm today
Fortnite champ throws out 1st pitch to Bryce Harper
Police seek car in relation to paintball shootings
At least 1 stabbed after fight on North Broad Street: Police
More TOP STORIES News