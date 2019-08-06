Spotted Lanternfly now at Ridley Creek State Park

If you go into Ridley Creek State Park and hop on the White Trail, then take just a short walk up a hill, you'll start to smell it.Hiker Gus Desimone of West Chester said, "I don't know how to describe it, it just smells bad."Then you see it. It's a colony of the invasive Spotted lanternflies.Right now they're feasting on the sap of their favorite tree, which is also an invasive species, called the Tree of Heaven, its Chinese sumac.Mike Delozier of Media said, "They're definitely a little prehistoric-looking, a little weird, yeah."Along with the stench, the flies leave behind a black kind of slime.That's sap mixed with their excrement.Desimone said, "It's slimy. They're everywhere. Luckily, they didn't swarm me when they came over here."So why are they a threat?Though aesthetically beautiful they've been known to move from the "Tree of Heaven" to native Maple Trees and Grape Vines.That could mean serious damage for the Maple and Wine industries.Since they're so new to the area, different ways to kill them are just being trialed.Park officials say they're considering using insecticide once they've gathered.But the flies jump. They're hard to catch.Other methods being tested are to coat insecticide on the trees they feast on so they'll ingest the poison or to simply cut down their food source.However, at this point there's no clear path to stopping them.There are no known predators for them here either.Elsa Rapp of Newtown Square said, "I remember what it was like with that stink bug invasion. They disappeared. So maybe these will too?"Now Park officials say the one way you can help stop these things or any invasive species is to plant native species only on your property.That way they won't have as much food to thrive on.