Pets & Animals

Staring at seagulls can stop them from taking your food, study says

When it comes to slowing down those flying food thieves known as seagulls, you might not need a bird of prey after all.

New research suggests the answer could be as simple as eye contact.

EMBED More News Videos

Ocean City using birds of prey to scare off aggressive seagulls. Trish Hartman reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on August 5, 2019.



Scientists at the University of Exeter in England wanted to know if the birds would be slower to snatch food if they knew a human was watching them. So, they put a bag of chips on the ground and waited.

They discovered, on average, it took seagulls 21 seconds longer to swoop in if a person was staring them down.

Another observation? Only 27 of the 74 birds they watched even came near the food.

In turn, they say a small, and aggressive, minority of the seagull population might be giving the rest a bad name.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsjersey shorefoodbirds
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Retail worker charged with groping child in NJ store
2 suspects sought for explosion at Mayfair gas station
AccuWeather: Less humid today, beautiful this weekend
Police: El Paso shooting suspect said he targeted Mexicans
NTSB returns to site where parents, teen died in plane crash
Vandals tag mural in Brewerytown, reward offered
SEPTA Trolley Tunnel to close for 10 days
Show More
Portion of Schuylkill Expressway EB closing all weekend
Free Frontier flights for those with last name 'Green' or 'Greene'
1 dead after home invasion in Rhawnhurst: Police
Eagles backup QB Sudfeld suffers broken wrist
Dirt bike rider dies, truck driver charged after Columbus Boulevard crash
More TOP STORIES News