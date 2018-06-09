Stolen pizza saves stray dog and 6 puppies

SAN FRANCISCO (WPVI) --A stolen slice of pizza led to a pretty adorable discovery, and likely saved a newborn litter of homeless puppies.
It all started a couple of weeks ago when a group of friends were eating lunch near San Francisco, California.
The group grew concerned after they noticed a dog snatch a slice of pizza, so they called animal control.
When the officer arrived, the dog led them to her litter, nestled among the tall grass.
The six puppies were only a week old at the time, and they have been recovering ever since at a shelter.
The puppies are now ready for adoption, and are named after the British royal family, with mom being named Queen Elizabeth.
