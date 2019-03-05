Pets & Animals

Stray dog joins Iditarod 2019 sled race

A dog in Alaska didn't want to miss out on all the fun, so it joined up with teams on the Iditarod Trail sled dog race.

A dog in Alaska didn't want to miss out on all the fun, so it joined up with teams on the Iditarod Trail sled dog race, KTUU-TV reports.

As two racers, Pete Kaiser and Ryan Redington's groups came up to the Finger Lake checkpoint, where the dog lives, he decided to jump right in running 30 miles overnight.

Once the race reached rainy pass, the dog was rewarded with some well-deserved rest on a warm bed of straw.

"There was two of them after we left Finger Lake, they jumped out on the trail to follow Pete and then I came up on them and they got spooked and they followed him down the trail and kept going and made it here. Yea, that is the first time have seen that. I have seen dogs at the villages, but they are always contained."

After that adventure, the dog got to experience another trip, this time in the form of a plane ride home.

The Iditarod Sled Race transverses Alaska covering about 1,000 miles.
