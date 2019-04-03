Student fundraiser aims to bring therapy dogs to hospice

EAST FALLS (WPVI) -- A group of local high school students have launched a unique fundraiser to help hospice patients and their families through the use of therapy dogs.The students from Mercy CTE High School are creating and selling doggie bandanas, to raise money for the dog therapy program at VNA in East Falls.Organizers say the program makes a real difference in the lives of patients.The resident therapy dog at VNA is named Olivia, and provides lots of TLC to families going through a tough time.