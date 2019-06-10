Pets & Animals

Swarms of locusts taking over farmland in Italy

SARDINIA, Italy (WPVI) -- It's a problem of biblical proportions.

Farmers in Italy are dealing with the worst invasion of locusts in decades.

Video shows the swarms of the species of grasshopper taking over parts of the Italian island of Sardinia.

Millions of them have swarmed fields, destroying crops.

More than 4,900 acres of farmland have been destroyed so far.

The locust invasion comes after a recent rise in temperatures.
