Teens use pointers from reality TV show to catch rattlesnake

Teens use pointers from reality TV show to catch rattlesnake. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on August 12, 2018.

HOOKSETT, N.H. (WPVI) --
A pair of New Hampshire teenagers say pointers they picked up on reality TV helped them catch a rattlesnake in a backyard.

Sasha DeJong and his brother Shawn spotted the timber rattlesnake on Friday on their neighbor's property in the town of Hooksett.

Sasha said they used tips they learned from "Animal Planet" on the Discovery Channel to catch the snake, which is an endangered species.

They got the snake to curl onto a swimming pool rod, then they carefully placed the reptile in a trash bin.

Fish and Game officials then removed the microchipped snake and released him in the forest.

