Texas cheerleader bitten by Copperhead snake while practicing routines in backyard

HOUSTON, Texas -- A Texas cheerleader who said she just wanted to record herself showing off some moves was bitten by a Copperhead snake and had to be rushed to the hospital.

While in her backyard practicing her cheer routines, Paris Montgomery thought she stepped on a stick. To her surprise, a snake bit her right foot.

"Something just started hurting," she said. "I didn't know it was a snake."

FROM 2016: Art Rascon hospitalized after copperhead snake bite
The teen's mom took her to the emergency room where she was given anti-venom.

"I did not have snake on my mind, so I was thinking, 'Maybe a bee stung her,'" said Paris' mom Tracy. "So, I put some baking soda on it. Well then, it started swelling up and turning purple and we rushed her to the hospital."

Copperhead snakes are venomous and are likely to bite.

Now, the junior in high school will make sure to check the ground before she practices her cheer routines.

WATCH OUT! Do you know the distinct markings of a copperhead snake?
INTERVIEW: In the video below, ABC13 spoke with Paris Montgomery and her mom Tracy about the terrifying moment that left her with a serious trip to the ER.
Watch out for 'zombie snakes' playing dead
