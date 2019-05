EMBED >More News Videos Unlock Adventure: The Philadelphia Zoo 2019 (1 of 9) Take a 360-degree look at the Philadelphia Zoo. Learn how the groundbreaking Zoo 360 exhibit is having a global impact.

The Philadelphia Zoo has created its own vertical garden. Turning a shipping crate into a farm where zoo staff is growing a variety of microgreens to feed the animals at the zoo. Cecily goes on a feeding frenzy making her way around the zoo with some of the animals' favorite treats. Get an up-close look at the animals and meet the keepers who take care of them.