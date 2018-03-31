U.S. & WORLD

Therapy dog returns home after going missing during carjacking

EMBED </>More Videos

Therapy dog returns home after going missing during carjacking. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on March 31, 2018. (WPVI)

A therapy dog is back home in Colorado after being away for more than three weeks.

Mia the pit bull was taken from her owner after he was carjacked.

Mia provides emotional support for people with cancer.

Her owner posted to Facebook asking for help. The post was shared thousands of times.

Little did he know, a good Samaritan spotted her and took her in.

Mia's owner says he is thankful for everyone who posted a flyer or shared his post online to help get her back home.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsu.s. & worldpit bulltherapydogcarjacking
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Woman says she was fired from job for being pregnant
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
More u.s. & world
PETS & ANIMALS
Philadelphia Zoo celebrates baby gorilla Amani's birthday
VIDEO: Whale watchers get soaked off Alaskan coast
Clinic: Delaware pony was 'sexually molested' in barn
Cute animal friends: Monkey & dog tumble around and more
Kittens begin early preparations for Kitten Bowl VI
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Remains found in 12-year-old kidnapping case
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
'Project Playground' aims to crack down on crime in Coatesville
Show More
Fugitive from New Jersey's most wanted list captured
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More News