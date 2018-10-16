PETS & ANIMALS

Therapy dogs visit breast cancer patients at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center

Therapy dogs visit breast cancer patients at Philly hospital. Watch the report from Action News at 4 p.m. on October 16, 2018.

UNIVERSITY CITY
Sometimes we just need a pick me up.

A non-profit brightened the day for hospital patients by bringing therapy dogs to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center on Tuesday.

As soon as they entered the hospital the mood lightened and smile became contagious.

The furry companions spent time with patients who are fighting breast cancer.

Sporting their pink scarves, these dogs are traveling all over the country for breast cancer awareness month, thanks to a donation from Megabus.

