Beloved therapy pig found safe after being stolen from yard

A beloved therapy pig and pet is home safe after being stolen from her owner's yard in New Mexico.

Albuquerque, N.M. (WPVI) -- Barbie, a beloved therapy pig and pet is home safe after being stolen from her owner's yard in New Mexico.

According to KOAT, Barbie was just grazing in the front yard like usual when someone came up and took her.

Sydney Forestal, Barbie's owner, told KOAT that she has been using Barbie as a therapy pig for adults with developmental disabilities.

"When this happened, I'm like, 'Oh my God, my work, my dream, my vision, my hard work just taken,'" Forestal said.

Luckily, someone spotted Barbie in the backyard of an abandoned home about ten minutes away from where she was stolen.

"I've never experienced that. Shaking, crying, but also like 'Let's get her out of this yard,'" Forestal said.

Barbie is now home safe and sound and ready to get back to her work.
