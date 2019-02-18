PETS & ANIMALS

Tiger found in vacant Houston, Texas home getting used to new surroundings

Caregivers at the ranch say moments like this, show the animal is relaxed and comfortable.

HOUSTON --
The tiger removed from a vacant home in southeast Houston is getting used to its new surroundings.

The Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch in north Texas snapped a photo of the big cat posing on top of his platform taking in the view.

RELATED: 'IT'S PRETTY BIG': Tiger rescue at vacant Houston home began with anonymous tip

The tiger was found in a home in southeast Houston last Monday, after an anonymous call to 311.

The tiger spent the night at BARC before moving to the ranch.
