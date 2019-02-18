The tiger removed from a vacant home in southeast Houston is getting used to its new surroundings.The Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch in north Texas snapped a photo of the big cat posing on top of his platform taking in the view.Caregivers at the ranch say moments like this, show the animal is relaxed and comfortable.The tiger was found in a home in southeast Houston last Monday, after an anonymous call to 311.The tiger spent the night at BARC before moving to the ranch.