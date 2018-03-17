U.S. & WORLD

Timothy the Hippo continues to vie for Fiona's love

SAN ANTONIO (WPVI) --
Cincinnati Zoo's famous hippo Fiona's not-so-secret admirer continues to vie for her love on social media.

San Antonio Zoo's Timothy the Hippo has been writing frequent love letters to Fiona, asking her to "#hipposwiperight".


Timothy's latest love confession surfaced on Facebook this week. The letter, accompanied by a video of Timothy showing off his swimming skills, tells Fiona about his life in San Antonio.



He even hinted at a possible move to Cincinnati Zoo, if The Association of Zoos and Aquariums thought they were a match made in hippo heaven.

Timothy first pronounced his love for Fiona through social media where he declared Fiona the "most beautiful hippo" and hoped that one day they could become "boyfriend and girlfriend".

Since then, the two-year-old hippo takes to social media every few days to send a letter to Fiona.
RELATED: Texas-based hippo eyeing Cincinnati's famed Fiona
Texas-based hippo eyeing Cincinnati's famed Fiona. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on March 10, 2018.



