Top 6 Animal Shelters: Providence Animal Center in Delaware County

MEDIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- In need of a new best friend? Providence Animal Center in Media, Pennsylvania has you covered.

In addition to the dog and cat adoption facility, they have an open to the public clinic for your current pet's wellness checks, and public behavioral classes for pets who still need to learn the rules.

The facilities have been recently redone, so they're sparkling clean, and the kennels have heated floors! They provide walks, enrichment toys so animals can shake some boredom, and, of course, a lot of love from staff and the 400 volunteers that come through the building to help.

Looking for a new pet? Here are some that I befriended:

Penne is a one-year-old kitty who the center's veterinarians think was hit by a car.



After being saved, he's had hip surgery, an eye removed, and looks a little disheveled, but his personality is sweet as pie. He loves ear scratches! Also, someone has lovingly sponsored him, which means his adoption fee is waived!

Sumo, a Maltese mix, and Maggie, a Scottish Terrier mix, are both 3-years-old; they came here all the way from Florida after their owner passed away.



They are a bonded pair which means they are the best of friends and have to go into a home together.


Dixie is a 7-year-old Pit Bull stray from Georgia. She loves a good rubdown and will show off for a hotdog by doing some tricks!



Guinness, is an 8-year-old hound mix, and well, let's just say he was all about affection. He didn't want the treats I had for him, but just wanted to stare into my eyes!



To adopt any of these cuties, or to check out the rest of what Providence Animal Center has to offer, you can stop by any Tuesday through Sunday.

