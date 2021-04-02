Pets & Animals

Top 6 Animal Shelters: Last Chance Ranch in Quakertown

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Top 6: Last Chance Ranch in Quakertown

QUAKERTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Lions, tigers, and bears...well, almost!

At Last Chance Ranch in Quakertown, a nonprofit rescue and rehabilitation farm, they have dogs, cats, horses, roosters, and everything else in between.

All of the animals are provided full medical care. The onsite staff and volunteers give walks, cuddles, and sometimes, a little grooming.

I watched some of their resident ponies getting a much needed nail trim!

First, I met Peaches, a four-year-old female, and Pig One, a one-year-old male piggy. They're smart, have big, vocal personalities, love belly rubs, and will pretty much do anything for a snack.

Peaches climbed right into my lap for a piece of cucumber!

Next, I met Billy, 13, Benedict, 10, and Vegas, 20. All three of these boys are thoroughbred former race horses rescued from a livestock auction. All it took was a few sugar cubes and some nose scratches, and they were ready to run. They were so excited, they were even flirting with the female horses in the pen next door.

Then there was a Mila, a two-year-old terrier hound mix, who came to the ranch from Georgia. She loves treats and to play ball too! She would do best as the only dog in the home, and she would do great with older children. She snuck in a few kisses to my face in between ball throws.

Mushu, is a one-year-old vision impaired ferret, but that sure doesn't stop him. He was playing, running in circles, and it seemed as though he sensed he was on camera since he was following it around the room.

To adopt any of the darlings we featured from Last Chance Ranch or to check out what else they have on the grounds, you can call to make an appointment at 215-538-2510 to meet them in person, Monday through Saturday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsquakertown boroughshelteranimal rescuenonprofitfeel good
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Search for 8-year-old girl missing in West Philadelphia
Teen being hailed a hero after sacrificing his life to save 10-year-old boy
Philadelphia to start moving into 1c | Here's who is eligible
NJ increase in outdoor, indoor gathering limits takes effect Friday
SEPTA no longer accepting paper tickets
Off-duty officers, who are brothers, accused of assault in Philadelphia: DA
Train derails in eastern Taiwan, killing 48, injuring dozens
Show More
City says it can't keep up with growing trash dumping problem
Sixers end trip without Embiid by beating Cavs 114-94
Deer crashes through school bus window: VIDEO
AccuWeather: Wind Chills In The 20s Today
Man arrested, charged in road rage shooting that left Pa. mom of 6 dead
More TOP STORIES News