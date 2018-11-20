HOLIDAY

'Peas,' 'Carrots' spared via presidential pardon in annual Thanksgiving ceremony

EMBED </>More Videos

WASHINGTON D.C. --
In an annual ceremony Tuesday, President Trump pardoned Peas the turkey. Peas and the other National Thanksgiving Turkey candidate, Carrots, will live out the rest of their days on a farm.


First lady Melania Trump joined her husband for the act of mercy carried out during a light-hearted ceremony in the White House Rose Garden.

RELATED: Fun facts about the presidential turkey pardon

President Trump began his remarks by extending holiday wishes to the country.

"On behalf of the entire Trump family, I want to wish all Americans a very very happy Thanksgiving."

As is tradition, he went on to say that both Peas and Carrots will be spared this year. The two turkeys will live out the rest of their days at Gobbler's Rest, an enclosure on the Virginia Tech campus where the public can visit them.

In his speech, the president took the time to poke fun at Democrats and the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals--which has overturned multiple Executive Orders signed by Trump.

EMBED More News Videos

The president took the time to poke fun at Democrats and the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.



"Even though peas and carrots have received a presidential pardon, I have warned them that House Democrats are likely to issue them both subpoenas. None the less in the spirit of Thanksgiving, I will be issuing both Peas and Carrots a presidential pardon. Unfortunately, I can't guarantee that they won't be enjoined by the Ninth Circuit. Always happens."

President George H.W. Bush established the annual turkey pardon tradition in 1989 by sparing a 50-pound bird.

Trump was traveling to his Florida estate later Tuesday to spend the Thanksgiving holiday with family.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsthe white housePresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpthanksgivinghistoryholiday
HOLIDAY
How to cook a Thanksgiving dinner
How to cook turkey: Recipes from Butterball
Does hearing early holiday music make you happy or a humbug?
Viral challenge: Ask mom how to microwave a turkey
More holiday
PETS & ANIMALS
'Peas' or 'Carrots' will be the National Thanksgiving Turkey
Pennsylvania college offers pet-friendly dorm rooms
Bei Bei the Giant Panda enjoys the snow at the National Zoo
Former Vice President Joe Biden adopts new dog
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Cousins, 2 women found executed in SW Philadelphia home
Mercy Hospital gunman: What we know
Argument at Chicago hospital erupts into deadly shooting
Potential sex predator seen near schools in NE Phila., Bensalem
Experts say holiday travel is busier than last year
Police respond to Inn of the Dove Bensalem for Phila. shooting suspect
Body found identified as missing 49ers fan, coroner confirms
Search for man in grocery store armed robberies in West Philly
Show More
2 killed in Bear crash, debris injures another driver
AccuWeather Alert: Bitter Cold Thanksgiving Day
What to expect as 1st pot shops in East finally open
Florida man allegedly had sex with miniature horse 4 times
76ers' Markelle Fultz out until he sees shoulder specialist next week
More News