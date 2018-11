Police in Massachusetts are jokingly on the hunt for a "turkey gone wild" who caused quite a scene with one officer.Writing on Facebook, the Cheshire Police Department accused the turkey of trying to enter an officer's squad car through an open window. As the officer drove off, the turkey was caught on camera trotting intently after the squad car.With Thanksgiving approaching, Officer Darren Derby joked that the rogue turkey should be considered "armed and delicious."