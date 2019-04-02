Pets & Animals

Two rare white lion cubs born in Crimea safari park

EMBED <>More Videos

Two rare white lion cubs have been born in the Taygan lion park near Belogorsk several days ago but haven't been named yet. (March 29)

Two rare white lion cubs have been born in a Crimean safari park.

The male and female cubs arrived in the Taygan lion park near Belogorsk several days ago but haven't been named yet.

Their mother, Milady, became a mother for the second time, after giving birth last year as well.

There are about 300 white lions in the world - many of them in captivity.

The Taygan park, the first lion park in Europe, was established by enthusiast Oleg Zubkov in 2006 and now houses 60 big cats.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalssafarirare birth
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
DA: 15-year-old shot friend twice following weekend dispute
Police arrest suspect Eric Holder in Nipsey Hussle shooting
Phillies-Nationals game delayed due to inclement weather
4 arrested after melee inside Atlantic City McDonald's
Rapper Meek Mill calls for probation reform with state legislators
Philly officials consider fee for driving in parts of city
Glen Mills School in Delco begin layoffs after abuse allegations
Show More
Serviceman killed in training lost father in training accident in '04
Temple plans to be tobacco-free campus by fall semester
U.S. Marine surprises his nephew at school in Montgomery County
AccuWeather: Coastal Storm Passes Safely Offshore Tonight, A Windy Wednesday
$36K reward offered in fatal shooting of Philadelphia police inspector's son
More TOP STORIES News