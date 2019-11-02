Underweight dog found in barrel in Delaware County

A Delaware County animal rescue is caring for a dog that was found severely underweight.
The Providence Animal Shelter says the dog was found Friday in a barrel in Chester by a Human Society police officer just as the temperature dipped to near freezing.
The police officer named the dog Gwen because it means "holy, pure, and blessed."
The dog was sent to an emergency veterinarian to be checked out and then will recover at the Media shelter.
The animal rescue is collecting donations for the dog's emergency care, which can be made at ProvidenceAC.org.
