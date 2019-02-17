ANIMAL RESCUE

2 Clydesdale horses rescued from icy lake in Pennsylvania

EMBED </>More Videos

2 Clydesdale horses rescued from icy lake in Pennsylvania : as seen on Action News at 11 p.m., February 17, 2019

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WPVI) --
Crews were able to rescue two 15-year-old Clydesdale horses that wandered off a farm and into a frozen lake in Pennsylvania.

The two horses, named Gunther and Wilhelm, live at Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm, according to WNEP.

WNEP reported that the pair wandered away from the farm Saturday morning and fell through ice on a frozen lake.

Rescue crews used chainsaws to cut through the lake and create a trench to walk the horses out.

The horses were able to be guided out of the lake without any broken bones.

"Bless their hearts, they're good strong horses. That was definitely something in their favor," Deborah DiPasquale of Quiet Valley Farms told WNEP.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimal rescuehorsesicefreezePennsylvania
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ANIMAL RESCUE
Luke Bryan adopts 18-year-old rescue dog
Dog clings to life after postal worker finds her nearly frozen
Vets bring nearly frozen, unresponsive cat back to life
Dogs run for help when owner collapses from stroke
More animal rescue
PETS & ANIMALS
Surfer bit by shark near beach in Australia
Bear caught on camera riding on top of garbage truck
Puppy and possum become best of friends
Dog's mouth, paws bound with duct tape
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Arrest appears to take violent turn in New Castle Co.
Family of woman found in trash can wants answers
Penn State Thon raises more than $10.6 million
Vigil held for SW Philly teen; another teen killed just blocks away
AccuWeather: Bigger Storm Wednesday
Teen entrepreneurs cash in on Bishop McDevitt boys' basketball team's success
Chicago police: Jussie Smollett assault case has 'shifted'
More than 1,500 attend vigil for Aurora shooting victims
Show More
Center City streets reopen following equipment transportation
Police officer, woman injured after vehicle crashes into patrol car in Pennsauken
Man fatally shot in South Philadelphia
Vehicle overturns after being involved in crash on the Schuylkill Expressway
Car rolls down embankment, striking several trees in East Oak Lane
More News