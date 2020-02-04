animals

VIDEO: Bay Area coyote, badger hunting & playing together goes viral

PALO ALTO, Calif. -- A rare video of a coyote and badger playing and hunting together in Northern California is taking the internet by storm.

The adorable video was captured by a remote camera set up by the Peninsula Open Space Trust (POST) next to a highway near Gilroy, California.

The video shows an underground culvert, which researchers say animals use to safely travel underneath the highway.

The video starts with a coyote playfully leaping into the air as if he's prompting someone to chase him. He then walks into the culvert and that someone he was playing with walks in the frame: a squat adorable badger. The coyote waits for him to come closer and then the two animals walk together through the culvert into the dark.



Officials with POST say this video is one of a kind.

"This shared use of a crossing structure might be the first observation of its kind, anywhere!" wrote Matt Dolkas, POST Content Marketing Manager.

"We've combed through literally thousands of photos and videos from our remote cameras. There are a lot of interesting videos but we certainly do have favorites - ones that really show some personality," explained Neal Sharma, POST's Wildlife Linkages Program Manager.

"That's something that excites me every time, catching a glimpse into behaviors and relationships between these animals and their surroundings."

But officials aren't just projecting a relationship between the animals into the video. There's actually scientific evidence that these two species like to hunt together.

"Studies have shown that a badger and coyote hunting together can be beneficial for both species, as they pursue favorite prey such as ground squirrels." wrote Dolkas.

Once the video was posted online it quickly went viral, garnering attention from all over the world, including from some celebrities like 'Captain America' actor Chris Evans.



"I'm choosing to believe that the coyote sounds like Michael J. Fox and the badger sounds like Sam Elliot and they're best friends on an adventure," Evans tweeted.

The video is part of a research project that's been going on for the past two years, to better understand how wildlife interact with the major roadways that surround the southern end of the Santa Cruz Mountains.

