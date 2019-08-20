VIDEO: Bear breaks into Truckee home, rummages through fridge

TRUCKEE, Calif. -- Video shows when a bear breaks into a home in Northern California while two teen boys were inside.The incident happened in a home in Truckee, north of Lake Tahoe.Video shows when the bear enters and then makes itself right at home. It opened the kitchen fridge and also checked out the kitchen counter.The bear then sat down on the living room floor to snack on something it found in the kitchen.The teens inside called the local sheriff for help.When the sheriff arrived, the bear ran off, back into the woods.