Pets & Animals

Mother spots killer whales lurking as 6-year-old daughter water skis in New Zealand: VIDEO

KUMUTOTO BAY, New Zealand -- A frightening moment was captured on video in New Zealand when a mother who was recording her 6-year-old daughter waterskiing for the first time realized the girl was not alone in the water.

In the footage, audible cheers turn into shouts of shock when the family realizes that there were killer whales below the surface.

The incident occurred in Kumutoto Bay.

Family members are heard screaming for young Stella to hold on as the boat immediately slows down and she is brought to safety.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswhalecaught on videoskiingcaught on camera
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Rain and wet snow later today, slushy spots possible
Driver sought in deadly hit-and-run that killed father of 5
Girl loses Minnie doll after 40 surgeries, #FindMinnie trending
24 charged with deliberately setting fires in Australia
Husband of missing CT mom Jennifer Dulos charged with murder
Giants to hire Lansdale Catholic grad Joe Judge to be next head coach: ESPN
Truck trailer collapses on Interstate 95 in Center City
Show More
Man robs Rite Aid with demand note referencing 'sick child': Police
Man charged with using incendiary device to damage Planned Parenthood
Crews work to repair broken water main in Old City
Stampede kills 56 at funeral for Iran general
NFL Super Bowl champ Ajayi goes pro in esports, will represent Philadelphia Union in eMLS Series 2020
More TOP STORIES News