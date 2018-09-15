PETS & ANIMALS

VIDEO: Snake spotted in Hurricane Florence floodwaters

Be careful walking through floodwaters! There could be snakes lurking around

RALEIGH --
Threats from Hurricane Florence don't only include storm surges, flooding, and rough winds - they also include snakes.

PHOTOS: Hurricane Florence becomes a tropical storm


A reporter at our sister station ABC11 learned that the hard way Saturday morning after coming across a snake in the floodwater while reporting on the storm at Crabtree Creek in Raleigh.

Raw footage of the snake


Thad Bowman with Alligator Adventure told Myrtle Beach Online the reason snakes are out is because their habitats are along waterways and flooding could dislocate them.

RELATED: Gator spotted crossing the road after Florence

Experts warn that some of the snakes in the floodwaters could be venomous, ABC11 reports.

Florence, now a tropical storm, is expected to linger for days, bringing extensive flooding to the Carolinas.
